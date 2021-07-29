A Westchester Bee-Line bus was damaged following a crash in the Bronx July 29, 2021. (Citizen App)

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Several people were injured after a Westchester County bus crashed into an elevated train subway pole following a collision in the Bronx, authorities said.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and East 213 Street in the Norwood neighborhood, according to authorities.

The Bee-Line Bus number 350 was traveling on Route 20 northbound when a collision between two vehicles occurred, according to Westchester County officials.

One of the vehicles struck the bus, which then crashed into the pole supporting the subway overpass, according to officials.

Footage from Citizen App shows the vehicle with major frontal and side damage.

The bus driver was injured with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

At least 13 people were injured and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the bus and vehicle remained at the scene and have been cooperative with police.