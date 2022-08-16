THE BRONX (PIX11) — The serial bank robber specifically targeting TD branches in the Bronx struck again Monday, raising his total haul to over $2,500, officials said.

In the latest incident, the crook walked up to a teller at the TD Bank on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue around 11:45 a.m., demanded cash, and fled with about $500, authorities said.

The strike is the sixth theft tied to the same robber in the course of a month, in addition to one unsuccessful attempt in which he fled empty-handed, according to police. All of the incidents have targeted TD Bank branches across the Bronx, officials said.

It also marked the third time in the run that he has targeted the East 149th Street location, according to authorities. In at least one of the incidents, the robber claimed to have a gun, though it was unclear if he was actually armed, officials said.

The additional incidents occurred:

At 371 East 149th Street on July 15. The thief fled with an unspecified amount of money.

At 371 East 149th Street on July 17. The thief fled with about $500.

At 1866 Westchester Avenue on July 23. The thief fled with about $600.

At 640 East Fordham Road on July 30. The thief fled empty-handed.

At 148 East Fordham Road on July 30. The thief fled with about $300.

At 500 Baychester Avenue on Thursday. The thief fled with about $600.

The suspect is described by authorities as about 6-feet tall with a medium build, and is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s. He’s known to carry a black, plastic bag and wear sunglasses. He’s also changed hats and disposable face masks of different colors throughout the spree. He generally flees on foot in the street, avoiding the sidewalk, police said.

Investigators released photos of the suspect from each incident. Included is an image from the 148 East Fordham Road theft.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).