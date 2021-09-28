Bronx seniors targeted in string of violent muggings: NYPD

Images of a suspect accused of robbing and attacking several senior citizens in the Bronx in a series of thefts, according to police. (NYPD)

THE BRONX — The NYPD has been on the hunt for a man believed to be behind a series of violent muggings of senior citizens around the Bronx, authorities said Tuesday.

At least seven seniors have been attacked and robbed, some even at knifepoint, according to police.

Officials said the recent attacks started on the night of Sept. 8, inside a Kingsbridge Heights apartment building, near Webb Avenue and West 197th Street.

A 76-year-old man was walking up the stairwell of his building when the unidentified man came from behind and shoved him against the wall, causing his head to hit the wall, police said.

The thief stole $40 in cash from the man’s pocket before fleeing the building, authorities said. The victim sustained a minor head injury but refused medical attention.

Three days later, on the evening of Sept. 12, police said a 78-year-old man was standing in front of his Allerton building near Barker Avenue and Thwaites Place when the suspect approachd from behind.

He pushed the victim to the ground and snatched $20 from his pocket before running off, officials said.

The victim sustained minor lacerations to both arms but refused medical attention, according to police.

The NYPD said the suspect struck again in Kingsbridge Heights a few days later, in the overnight hours of Sept. 16.

Police said a 68-year-old man was walking near Grand Avenue and West 190th Street when, once again, the thief came up from behind and struck the victim in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect grabbed the man’s wallet containing his personal information and ran off, cops said.

The victim was left with bruises to his face but refused medical attention.

A day later, on Sept. 17, police believe the same suspect repeated nearly the same attack, this time on a 72-year-old man walking near the same block in Kingsbridge Heights.

The mugger again shoved the victim to the ground from behind, but this time whipped out a knife before stealing the man’s wallet, police said.

He once again fled, while the victim was left with minor injuries to his hands and mouth, officials said.

The next night, in the Mott Haven section, a 66-year-old man had just gotten off a BX19 bus, near the corner of Third Avenue and East 149th Street, when the suspect pushed him to the ground and again pulled out a knife, authorities said.

He snatched the man’s cellphone and wallet before fleeing, according to police.

The most recent attack came on the evening of Sept. 22, inside an apartment building in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood, officials said.

A 90-year-old man was walking into his building when the unknown thief came up from behind and, without the victim’s knowledge, started going through is pockets, police said.

According to the NYPD, the suspect grabbed the man’s cellphone and wallet, containing $150, and fled the building. No injuries were reported in this robbery.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video from this most-recent incident, in hopes the public could help identify or locate the suspected criminal.

Police believe the same man first struck back on May 3, holding a 79-year-old man with a knife to his throat before stealing $3,000 in cash from his pocket, authorities said.

This attack occurred in the victim’s apartment building located near Holland and Brady avenues in the Pelham Parkway area, officials said.

Authorities described the suspected thief as a man in his 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red New York Yankees baseball cap, a white polo shirt, black pants, a white surgical mask, and dark-colored New Balance sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).