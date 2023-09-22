THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The NYPD released photos of a trap door filled with drugs, including fentanyl, inside a Bronx day care center, where a 1-year-old died of a suspected drug overdose.

​The drugs were found in the floor under a play area at Divino Nino Day Care after authorities got a search warrant to search the facility on Wednesday, according to the NYPD. Investigators said at least 2 kilos of drugs were under the floor.

A large quantity of fentanyl and other narcotics were discovered under a trap door in the play area of a Bronx day care, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

1-yead-old Nicolas Feliz Dominici was pronounced dead at Montefiore Medical Center last week after three other children — two boys and an 8-month-old girl — had to be rushed to the hospital with suspected drug overdoses.

Federal prosecutors said the day care, run by 36-year-old Grei Mendez, housed a major drug operation. The owner allegedly called her husband and another person several times before calling 911, according to a federal complaint.

Mendez and her husband’s cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, are facing federal charges.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.