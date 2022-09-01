Investigators look into a possible leg found at a Bronx facility on Aug. 31, 2022. (PIX11)

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A second leg was found at a sewage screening facility in the Bronx early Thursday, a day after a newborn’s leg was discovered at the same location, police said.

The second gruesome discovery was made at around 1 a.m. at the Ryawa Avenue facility in Hunts Point, police said. The newborn’s leg, pssoibly from the knee down, was found at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

There was no information if the second leg was also a baby’s, police said. The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the incident.

A Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson declined to comment and referred PIX11 to the NYPD.