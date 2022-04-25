CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The search continues for the suspect who killed a man and injured two others in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police said.

The attack happened by a corner store along Clay Avenue near East 174th Street, according to authorities. The shooter fired shots at a group of people, shooting one in the chest and two in the legs. Police reported 27-year-old Joshua Garcia died following the shooting, while the other men, 34 and 39, were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to data from the NYPD, shootings went up 32% last week compared to the same week in 2021, while the number of shooting victims went up 100% in the same timeframe.

Police said they have yet to determine the gunman’s motive. They are asking for help from the public to find the suspect.

