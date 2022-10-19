THE BRONX (PIX11) — Sean “Diddy” Combs visited a Bronx school he helped start on Tuesday.

While around 16- students got to see him in person during the surprise visit, they get inspiration from him every school day; there’s a quote by him on the wall of the cafeteria. He explained it to students.

“What this means is that you can dream of all the big things you want in the world, but you’re going to have to work to get it” he said. “Especially here in the Bronx, we know that nobody is going to give us nothing. We’re going to have to go get it. It’s a lot of sacrifice, a lot of discipline, and a lot of focus. Get locked in on your dream.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Sean “Diddy” Combs surprises students at his Capital Preparatory School in the Bronx on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Combs helped open Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School opened in 2016. He later helped open Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School.