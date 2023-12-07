THE BRONX (PIX11) — A scooter-riding suspect snatched several chains, including off a teen’s neck, during a crime spree in the Bronx last month, according to authorities.

The man stole four chains in incidents across the Bronx from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, police said Thursday. In total, three women and a 17-year-old girl had their necklaces snatched off their necks, police said.

The incidents happened near Shakespeare and Edward Grant Highway, Morris Avenue and East 162nd Street, Washington Avenue and East 171st Street, and Longwood Avenue and Dawson streets, police said.

The suspect also tried to steal a 27-year-old woman’s chain near 997 East 163rd St., according to police.

There were no injuries.

There have been no arrests.

Police released a photo of the man sought in the incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

