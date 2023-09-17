THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A scooter-riding suspect snatched jewelry and purses from five women in a month-long robbery spree in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

The pepetrator began the heists on July 31 when he rode up behind a 32-year-old woman and grabbed her pocketbook near White Plains Road and East 233rd Street at 10 p.m., police said. The bag contained the victim’s cellphone, headphones and credit cards.

Four days later, the thief snatched a gold chain off a 24-year-old woman’s neck near Kingsbridge Terrace and West Kingsbridge Road, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention. The suspect took off on his moped after the incident.

On Aug. 11, the suspect stole a woman’s pocketbook while she was walking near West 197th Street and Sedgewick Avenue, accoridng to the NYPD. The victim’s bag had her cellphone, credit cards and $50 in cash.

The thief struck again in two seprate incidents on Aug. 23.

The suspect snatched a chain off a 48-year-old woman’s neck near East 216th Street and Willett Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., police said. A minute later, he grabbed two chains from a 52-year-old woman’s neck near Rochambeau Avenue and East 212th Street. The victims refused medical attention.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.