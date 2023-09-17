THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A scooter-riding suspect fatally shot an 80-year-old man in the back of the head in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

The suspect rode up to Marcelino Valerio and shot him once in the back of the head near West 168th Street and Ogden Avenue at around 1:10 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was getting out of his car when he was killed, police said.

Officers were on patrol in the area when they heard the gunfire and found Valerio with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

