Police asked for help identifying a man after scissors were thrown at police in the Bronx. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man threw scissors at an NYPD officer’s face in a Bronx subway station on Thursday, police said.

Officers had been flagged by commuters in the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station, officials said. They told police there was a man acting erratically while “displaying metal scissors.”

When the officers went to talk to the man, he threw the scissors, hitting an officer in the face, police said. The officer suffered a laceration and was later treated at a hospital.

The scissor-throwing man fled the scene. Police on Saturday released surveillance images and asked for help identifying the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).