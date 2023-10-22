WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mini school bus was stolen Sunday morning in the Bronx, according to authorities.

Police are searching for four men suspected of stealing the bus around 6:30 a.m. on Blondell Avenue, police said.

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made, and officials said the bus has not been recovered.

