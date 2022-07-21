A yellow bus overturned off an exit ramp of the Hutchinson River Parkway on July 21, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A yellow school bus overturned on an exit ramp from the Hutchinson River Parkway early Thursday, leaving 36 adults injured.

The bus flipped onto its side shortly before 6 a.m. while making a left turn off northbound exit ramp 1A onto Bruckner Boulevard, authorities said.

Thirty-six adults were being treated for injuries, according to the NYPD and FDNY. Thirty-three of those people had what the FDNY described as minor injuries, while three were said to be in serious but stable condition.

From AIR11, PIX11 News’ Tom Kaminski observed multiple people being transported via ambulance from the scene.

Police said that the bus passengers were affiliated with the same company, though they did not specify the company.