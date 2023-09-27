THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two armed thieves zip-tied a man in the elevator of a Bronx building and robbed his apartment early Monday morning, police said Wednesday.

The masked suspects pulled a gun on the man, 32, after he got off the elevator inside the apartment building at East 149th Street and Cauldwell Avenue at around 3:20 a.m., according to the NYPD. The men then forced him back into the elevator and zip-tied his hands.

The suspects took the man’s apartment keys and stole an unknown amount of cash from the bedroom, police said.

The robbers, dressed in all black with ski masks covering their faces, ran off after the incident, police said. There have been no arrests.

The victim was not injured.

