Robbers throw 61-year-old man to the ground, steal his sanitizing wipes and mask

Police asked for help identifying these men in connection with a Bronx robbery. (NYPD)

MR. EDEN, the Bronx — A pair of robbers attacked a 61-year-old man in the Bronx, then stole bag of gloves, sanitizing wipes and a mask from him, police said Thursday.

The robbers spotted the victim in an East 170th Street building on Monday and asked him what he had inside of his bag, officials said. Once they were outside, the men attacked.

They punched the victim in the face and threw him to the ground before robbing him.

The victim refused medical attention.

Police asked for help identifying the robbers. Both men were last seen with black hats. One of the men wore a black jacket and black jeans. The other man wore a gray sweater and dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).