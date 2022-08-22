THE BRONX (PIX11) — Three unidentified suspects took clothing from two men at knifepoint in a Bronx incident, police said Sunday.

They approached the 37 and 38-year-old victims on Aug. 12 around 3:30 p.m., officials said. Police did not provide a cross street for the incident, only noting it had occurred in the 44 Precinct, which includes Grand Concourse, Bronx Terminal Market and Yankee Stadium.

The suspects displayed a knife and removed clothing items from the victims, then fled, police said. The victims refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the suspects.

