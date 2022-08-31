HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD.

The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed $2,500 worth of products, police said. On the way out, the robbers allegedly threatened a 56-year-old man with a knife when he tried to stop them.

The suspects fled in a white Honda Accord with Texas plates, police said. There were no injuries.

