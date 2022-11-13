Police are seeking the man pictured above in connection with a robbery at a Bronx subway station. (NYPD)

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Robbers knocked a man to the ground in a Bronx subway station, rifled through his pockets and then took food from the victim, police said Saturday.

The 57-year-old victim was on his way out of the Tremont Avenue station on the B and D lines when he was attacked early on Nov. 5, officials said. Two unknown individuals approached. One of them hit the man in the face with some kind of blunt object, knocking the victim down.

The robbers searched the victim’s pockets, but they were not able to find anything, police said. They took a food container from the victim and then left.

The victim suffered swelling to the face, officials said. He also fractured an ankle in the attack.

Police asked for help finding the individuals. The NYPD on Saturday released a surveillance image of one of the men sought.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).