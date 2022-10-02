Police asked for help identifying persons of interest in a series of Bronx robberies in August of 2022. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police asked the public for help Sunday identifying a group of robbers behind a series of violent thefts in the Bronx.

In the first incident, a group of five people approached a 38-year-old man near Olinville Avenue and Thwaites Place late at night on Aug. 18, officials said. They attacked from behind, punching the man repeatedly in the face and body. They took the victim’s iPhone, then fled westbound toward Bronx Park East.

Just a few minutes later, a group of five approached a 47-year-old man a few blocks away on Bronx Park East. They forcibly removed his backpack, which has his credit card, personal papers and speakers inside. Police did not specify if it was the same group of five sought in connection with the first robbery.

On Aug. 29, a group of four people robbed a 38-year-old man in front of the same location on Bronx Park East as the second robbery, police said. They demanded money. One of the robbers pointed a gun and punched the victim in the face and body before taking his phone. The robbers fled northbound on Bronx Park East.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).