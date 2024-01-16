THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three robbers leaped over the counter in a Bronx bodega and stuffed a backpack with cash and merchandise totaling approximately $5,000, according to a surveillance video released by the NYPD.

The trio pushed the bodega worker, 53, after jumping over the counter in the store at 1450 East Gun Hill Rd. in Pelham Gardens at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The robbers then grabbed about $2,000 in cash and $3,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

The group was seen stuffing various items into their pockets and a backpack before hopping over the counter and rushing out of the bodega, according to police and the video.

The suspects were last seen running southbound on Fenton Avenue, and remained at large, as of Tuesday, police said.

The worker was not injured.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.