SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two robbers punched a worker in the face before stealing cash and merchandise from a Bronx smoke shop last month, police said Monday.

The suspects barged into Exotic Smoke Shop on Soundview Avenue and Beach Avenue in Soundview and attacked the 24-year-old employee at around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to the NYPD. The thieves then took an unknown amount of money and $160 worth of goods before running out of the store, police said.

The worker suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

There have been no arrests.

