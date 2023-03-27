BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two teens attacked a 13-year-old boy after forcing him off a local bus in the Bronx earlier this month, police said Monday.

The suspects kicked and punched the boy in the head after forcing him off the Bx31 bus near Eastchester and Boston roads on March 16 at around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. The duo also stole the victim’s cellphone before running north on Boston Road, police said.

The boy refused to be treated for his injuries. There have been no arrests.

Police said the suspects are between 14 and 19 years old. The younger perpetrator was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black vest, and black book bag. The other suspect was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket, a black ski mask, and a silver book bag, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).