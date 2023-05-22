BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men attacked two workers inside a Bronx bodega Thursday, putting one of them in a chokehold and pulling a knife on the other, police said Monday.

The suspects tried to steal some merchandise from the store on Jerome Avenue in Bedford Park at around 11:15 a.m. when a 33-year-old employee tried to stop them, according to the NYPD. One of the robbers then threw a bottle at the worker before the crew began shoving him and his 49-year-old colleague, officials said.

The younger worker was repeatedly punched and put in a chokehold while one of the suspects threatened the other employee with a knife, police said. The 33-year-old worker suffered a broken thumb and both men suffered bruises to the head and body.

The crew then ransacked the bodge before driving off in a white BMW and were last seen heading toward Van Cortland Avenue East, authorities said.

The NYPD released photos of the three of the suspects sought in the incident. There have been no arrests and the investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).