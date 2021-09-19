SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A robber knocked a 68-year-old man to the ground, beat him and took his wallet in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

Video shows the robber grab the victim’s leg from behind. Once the man was on the ground, the attacker punched him repeatedly, then robbed him.

Robber trips, attacks 68-year-old man in the Bronx https://t.co/ZOx5qEI3ow pic.twitter.com/WO5iwx52i2 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 20, 2021

The victim’s wallet had his ID and $70 inside. Police said the man suffered pain and bruises to his face.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).