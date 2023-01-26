Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in the Bronx on Jan. 16, 2023. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An armed man stole a car after forcing the owner out of the vehicle in the Bronx last week, police said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old man was sitting in his 2019 Toyota Rav4 near Boston Road and Louis Nine Boulevard on Jan. 16 at around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect came up to the driver-side window and pointed a gun at him, according to the NYPD. The suspect told the victim to get out of the car before he hopped in and drove off in the white vehicle, police said.

The victim was not injured. The abandoned car was recovered the following day on Dereimer Avenue, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who is about 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).



