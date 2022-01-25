Robber steals thousands from victim’s pockets inside Bronx apartment building: NYPD

The man wanted for stealing $7,500 from a victim before shooting them. (Credit: NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — An armed man stole thousands in cash from a victim’s pocket before shooting him New Year’s Eve, police said Tuesday.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was returning to a residence on East 146th Street and Brook Avenue about 4 a.m. Dec. 31 when he was approached by an armed man who demanded money. The suspect pointed his firearm at the victim before removing about $7,500 from his pockets, police said.

When the suspect fled with the cash on foot, police said the suspect followed. During the pursuit, the suspect shot the victim once in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where police described his condition as stable. The suspect was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, blue sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).