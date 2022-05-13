FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man dragged a woman and her son to the ground in the Bronx before stealing her jewelry, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was walking with her 4-year-old son along Grand Concourse near East 181st Street when the suspect grabbed her hair and dragged her and the boy to the ground at around 5:30 p.m. on May 4, video of the attack showed.

Watch: A man dragged a woman and her 4-year-old son to the ground before taking her chain worth $6,500, police said. pic.twitter.com/m5hCGmEetI — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 13, 2022

He then ripped a chain worth $6,500 off her neck before fleeing southbound on Grand Concourse while riding a green moped. The woman and her son had minor scratches on their hands and knees but refused medical attention.

Police asked for help in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 18 to 25 years old, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and of a medium build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).