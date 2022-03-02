CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stole food and attacked an employee of a Bronx restaurant Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Around 8:50 p.m., the robber left Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet along East 161st Street near Concourse Village West with $70 worth of food without paying, according to the police. When an employee tried to stop the man outside, the robber threw the food at the worker and her fellow employees.

The suspect came back inside the restaurant a bit later, approached the counter area where the employee that stopped him was and punched her in the face before fleeing, video shared by the police shows. Authorities reported she suffered pain, swelling and bruising on the right side of her face. She was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police are seeking help in finding the suspect. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, black cap and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).