CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief held a man and his 6-year-old son at gunpoint in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

The victims entered the lobby of their residential building along Sheridan Avenue near 161st Street at around 9 p.m. after coming from a Yankees game at the Yankee Stadium when the suspect followed inside, according to authorities. The suspect approached them and pointed the gun at the 40-year-old victim before taking around $30, video of the incident showed.

The suspect fled southbound on Sheridan Avenue, officials said. No injuries in connection to the robbery were reported. Police asked the public for information that could lead to finding the suspect.

