Robber drags 85-year-old woman from Bronx elevator

Suspect in Bronx robbery of 85-year-old woman on Dec. 26, 2021 (NYPD)

SOUTH BRONX — A robber dragged an 85-year-old woman from a Bronx elevator, pulling hard enough that the woman slammed into a wall before she fell to the ground, video shows.

The attacker grabbed the woman’s purse inside of a residential building near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The woman suffered pain to her hip in the robbery. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker.

Surveillance video shows the suspect in dark clothing and a blue vest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).