MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A convenience store employee in the Bronx was assaulted with a glass bottle Saturday, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect entered the store along East 138th Street near Gerard Avenue and attacked the worker with a bottle and a metal rod at around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect then took beer and candy.

Police asked the public for information that can lead to an arrest. They released photos of the suspect, which can be seen above.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).