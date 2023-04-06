THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Rikers Island inmate who admitted to stabbing a correction officer a dozen times in the head last year will spend a decade behind bars, authorities said.

Dennis Applewhite, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted assault and was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years post-release supervision, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Applewhite attacked the 28-year-old correction officer with an eight-inch piece of metal in the Protective Custody Unit of the Anna M. Cross Center on Oct. 31, 2022. The victim suffered 12 cuts to the head and neck, which he still has trouble moving, officials said.

“This was a heinous and unprovoked attack on a member of service who was simply doing his job,” Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis A. Molina said.