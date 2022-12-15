A New York City Department of Correction bus passes a sign near the gate at the Rikers Island jail complex in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was arraigned Thursday for his alleged attack on a correction officer, officials said.

The officer suffered broken bones around his left eye socket in the Nov. 16 incident, authorities said. He also needed 16 staples for a laceration. At the time of the attack, officials said the officer lost teeth.

Julius Allen, 22, allegedly attacked after the officer found what appeared to be marijuana hidden inside a lotion bottle in Allen’s cell, investigators said. He allegedly punched the 47-year-old officer in the face, knocking him over. The officer was knocked out.

“We will seek justice for the officer, who experienced a physically and emotionally traumatic attack just doing his job,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Clark’s office charged Allen with assault on a peace officer, police officer, fireman or emergency medical services professional. Allen was also charged with two counts of second-degree assault, among other charges.