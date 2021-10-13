Rikers inmate bolts from guards, scales fence in escape attempt

FILE – This March 16, 2011 file photo shows a barbed wire fence outside inmate housing on New York’s Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex, troubled by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — An inmate at the Rikers Island jail complex got away from guards and spent about a half-hour on the roof of a building Tuesday evening, officials told PIX11 News on Wednesday.

Two Department of Correction officers were escorting the man around 7:15 p.m. when he ran off, climbed a fence and accessed the roof at the Anna M. Kross Center facility, according to DOC.

He came down from the roof around 7:45 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation of minor injuries, per DOC.

“We take all escape attempts seriously. In this case correction officers were aware of this individual’s location from the moment he ran off to the moment he was re-apprehended,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

The inmate will be re-arrested and face new charges in connection with the incident, according to DOC.

Rikers Island has come under renewed scrutiny in recent months, with advocates and elected officials describing the conditions as a humanitarian crisis. Officials have said the jail complex is not safe for inmates or correction officers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined an emergency relief plan, but many officials have called for Rikers to close sooner than it is scheduled to.

Last month, a federal judge ordered the city to enact sweeping changes at Rikers, including a 24-hour cap on housing people in intake facilities, which would help reduce inhumane conditions caused by overcrowding.