THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Interesting conversations happen at the bus stop.

Some riders in the Bronx dressed as zoo animals to call attention to bus service in the borough and plans for a dedicated busway along a busy stretch of Fordham Road.

Riders Alliance, an advocacy group, responded to a letter sent last month to the city by some major institutions in the Bronx, including the zoo, botanical gardens, Fordham University and the Fordham Road and Belmont Business Improvement Districts.

“Giraffes have nothing to fear from better bus service. Giraffes can’t carry as many people as an articulated bus on Fordham Road. We want the zoo and Fordham to communicate to the mayor that the help would actually be better service,” said Danny Pearlstein, the policy and communications director for Riders Alliance.

The city said final discussions are being held and a decision will be announced this month.

A dedicated busway would have restricted vehicle travel during certain times between Webster and Morris avenues. Vehicles could continue to pick up and drop off and deliver along the stretch.

Another proposal on the table would create a bus lane and a lane for vehicle travel in each direction. Parking and delivery lanes would also be added as the road would be reconfigured along those blocks.

“We have a plan for an offsite bus lane, which adds back a lot of parking. That will facilitate keeping the bus lane clear. We will continue to talk with all of the institutions involved, community boards, and elected officials,” said New York City Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Margaret Forgione.

New York City Councilmember Oswaldo Feliz represents the area and said cameras and enforcement are important. He said there needs to be a balance and asked about traffic impact on other streets.

“The message needs to be ‘don’t enter a busway.’ Otherwise, there will be accountability,” he said.

But Pearlstein with Riders Alliance called for change in the Bronx, which relies on the bus network. He said vehicles will take other routes or the improved public transportation.

“We are saying be bold. Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn have busways. The Bronx deserves a busway and it works here on the busiest route,” Pearlstein said.

The group that asked for the initial reconsideration sent a joint statement.

“We urge DOT to paint the existing bus lane and double down on enforcement. With these easy fixes, bus speeds will increase, and it will avoid a devastating blow to our many small neighborhood businesses still struggling after the pandemic,” wrote Fordham Road BID Chairman David Rose and Belmont BID Chairman Peter Madonia.

Busways have improved bus-travel times in other locations. The city is responsible for creating them and the MTA has supported plans.

Discussions are also looking along Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.