Resources for victims of deadly Bronx fire

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A horrific fire in a Bronx building killed 19 and left many without a home on Sunday.

The Red Cross was on scene to help and, along with NYC Emergency Management, opened a reception center at The Angelo Patri Middle School located at 2190 Folin Street in the Bronx. They advised people could call 877-RED CROSS for assistance.

NYC Emergency Management set up Notify NYC short code messaging; New Yorkers can text 181STFIRE to 692692 for alerts in English, Spanish & French.

Residents were also advised to call 311 for help reaching people impacted by the fire. People living outside New York City can call 212-NEW-YORK (212-639-9675).

Mayor Eric Adams said there would be social and emotional support at schools in the community.

He noted the building housed a large Muslim and immigrant population. Adams said anyone can reach out for help without worrying their name will be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York State would set up a victim compensation fund.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said there would also be immigration assistance so families can be reunited.

“We pledge to do whatever we can at the federal level,” he said.