Limp children carried from Bronx building in deadly fire; resident describes terror of evacuation

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — As the death toll from a Bronx fire rose to a number not seen in New York in decades, resident Nikeya Gonzalez felt lucky to be alive.

At least 19 people, including nine children, died in a fire Sunday at 333 East 181st Street, sources said.

“My whole house was nothing but black,” Gonzalez said.

Her 6th floor apartment filled with smoke Sunday morning as a fire raged beneath her. People from the upper floors of the Bronx building had taken refuge in her apartment, as they waited for help.

“Once the fire department got there and they was able to get us out, they said follow the stairs until you see light,” Gonzalez said.

She said they found their way down the back stairs to fresh air and freedom.

Juan Fernadez, who works nearby, said he walked over to the building when he saw the flames and smoke.

Firefighters had arrived and, “…they were also bringing people down the ladder that were unconscious. You could tell it looked like the smoke got them,” he said.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said severe smoke inhalation caused most of the injuries and fatalities.

“This smoke extended the entire height of the building, completely unusual. Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” Commissioner Nigro said.

News photographers at the scene captured images of firefighters entering the upper floors of the burning building on a ladder, multiple limp children being given oxygen after being carried from the building and evacuees with their faces covered in soot.

Nigro compared the severity of the fire to the Happy Land social club fire, which killed 87 people in 1990 when man set fire to the building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the club.

Sunday’s blaze came just days after a Philadelphia house fire killed 12 people — including eight children — was the deadliest fire at a U.S. residential apartment building since 2017 when 13 people died in an apartment in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City,