THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited a community garden at a Bronx NYCHA development.

It’s named after a community champion lost during COVID. Roxy Reid was a beloved Bronx housing advocate for over three decades at the Castle Hill House.

She fought for better housing and food insecurity for the thousands of families here. Ocasio-Cortez visited the Roxanne Reid Memorial Garden, built by GrowNYC.