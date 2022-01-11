Remembering their names: NYPD ids most Bronx fire victims

Haji Dukuray spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2022 about his five relatives he lost in a massive Bronx fire that killed at least 17 on Jan. 9, 2022. (PIX11 News)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Most of the 17 victims killed in a Bronx fire on Sunday have been identified.

Eight children were among the dead. Sunday’s blaze was started by a malfunctioning space heater.

Of the 17 people killed, 16 were from the same community in Gambia, in West Africa. New York City’s chief medical examiner told NewsNation smoke inhalation was the cause of death for all 17 victims.

The NYPD released the names of many of the victims on Tuesday:

Sera Janneh, a 27-year-old woman

Seydou Toure, a 12-year-old boy

Haouwa Mahamadou, a 5-year-old girl

Haji Dukary, a 49-year-old man

Haja Dukureh, a 37-year-old woman

Mustapha Dukureh, a 12-year-old boy

Mariam Dukureh, an 11-year-old girl

Fatoumata Dukureh, a 5-year-old girl

Foutmala Drammeh, a 21-year-old woman

Muhammed Drammeh, a 12-year-old boy

Nyumaaisha Drammeh, a 19-year-old woman

Omar Jambang, a 6-year-old boy

Fatoumata Tunkara, a 43-year-old woman

Among the dead were three children of Haja Dukuray and Haji Dukuray, originally from Gambia, according to Haji Dukuray, the uncle of Haja Dukuray. The uncle told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the children’s parents did not survive.

“This is a very close-knit community. We are predominantly from one town in the Gambia called Alunghare, so we are all family,” said Dukuray, who drove to the Bronx from his home in Delaware on Monday. “Most of the people here, we are all related in one way or the other.”

Haja Dukureh was a stay-at-home mom, family told PIX11 News.

“The son, Mustapha, was just an amazing boy and almost all the neighbors know him,” a relative said. “I’m hearing stories about him right now, going around knocking on doors during the fire to help people.”

Renee Howard, 68, became emotional as she spoke about the lives lost.

“I’ve never experienced such devastation. My neighbors died, children died — I don’t understand, I don’t understand,” she said as she broke into sobs.

“I don’t remember all their names right now,” she said, before rattling off a few, including one boy who she described as having “such beautiful angelic eyes.”

All those lives, she said, were “snatched away in a second.”