NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession while on his way to a music video shoot in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police sources.

Officers discovered three loaded guns during a traffic stop near Ryer Avenue and East 183rd Street around 3:15 p.m., police sources said.

The 21-year-old rapper was on his way to star in a music video with New York City rapper Ice Spice, according to sources.

Last June Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was shot several times in an attempted robbery in Edgewater, New Jersey.