NEW YORK (PIX11)— A raging three-alarm fire broke out in a section of vacant buildings in the Bronx early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at a four-story structure at 418 East 143rd Street near Willis Avenue at around 2:45 a.m., said the FDNY. The fire spread to the adjacent vacant buildings, prompting officials to warn nearby residents to close their windows and avoid the area.

.@fdny forced to work around car parked ifo a hydrant just feet in front of a fire that consumed four buildings on E143 street in the Bronx. Chief slamming the driver saying “someone is going to die” because of actions like this that continually hamper their efforts. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/yK2J2nJIVH — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) May 18, 2022

More than 130 firefighters responded to the scene and one firefighter suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said. There were no civilian injuries.

The fire engulfed the buildings, causing wild flames, heavy smoke, and falling debris. A car parked across from the burning buildings was blocking a fire hydrant, but firefighters were still able to access the hydrant.

The fire chief at the scene said that blocked hydrants are a constant issue and could lead to someone dying.