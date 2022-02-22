Racist graffiti found in Bronx parks

RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx neighborhood has been struck by hate; several incidents of racist graffiti were discovered in parks.



Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz and other local leaders are taking a stand and calling for a full investigation.

“Once again our community has been defaced by racist graffiti,” Dinowitz said.

Over the weekend, the entrance to Seton Park was vandalized with a derogatory word, which has now been covered with paint.

A couple of weeks prior, the playground across the street at P.S. 24 was also hit. The rock climbing wall and swing were sprayed with the same anti-Black epithet.



Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson pointed out the timing of these incidents.

“How insulting during February, which is the celebration of Black History Month, that we have seen this anti-Black graffiti depicted here in this athletic field,” Gibson said.

The neighborhood has seen a wave of hate crimes in the last year. In April, four synagogues were vandalized in Riverdale. A suspect was caught on camera throwing rocks into the windows.

The recent graffiti has since been cleaned and wiped off so children are not exposed to the hateful words.

“Some people might say, ‘It’s easy to write this off as graffiti. It’s not the same as violent punching someone, hitting someone,’ but there is pain in words and there is pain in symbols,” Councilmember Eric Dinowitz said.

Art Weisenseel, a resident, is happy to see it acknowledged.

“I am just glad, gratified, to see the people are actively getting together and talking about it and wanting to put a stop to it,” Weisenseel said. “Nobody should have to worry about this.”



Elected officials want to create a coalition made up of clergy, community leaders, and school children to find longterm solutions to drowning out hate.

Police are investigating if the same person or group of people committed these recent crimes.