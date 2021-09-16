Queens man arrested in fatal Bronx shooting, NYPD says

Cops released surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the Bronx on May 5, 2021. (NYPD)

THE BRONX — A 44-year-old Queens man was arrested in a May fatal shooting in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

James Martin, 44, of Queens, faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the May 5 shooting.

Authorities revealed information about the investigation into the fatal shooting in mid-May. They said the shooting happened on May 5 around 9:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Dawson Street and Prospect Avenue in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx.

Martin allegedly discharged a firearm at the location multiple times, striking 40-year-old Robert Smith in the head and back.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said.