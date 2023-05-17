THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of assailants violently snatched a woman’s purse in the Bronx Sunday morning, police said.

A 65-year-old woman was walking in front of 2955 Decatur Avenue when she was approached by the three suspects around 10:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers forcibly snatched the victim’s purse causing her to fall onto the ground before running away.

The purse contained over $100 and several credit cards that the bandits used at various commercial establishments, police said.

First responders treated the victim for minor injuries on the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

