Police on the scene after a Bronx public safety officer shot a man swinging a knife at him in Parkchester on May 6, 2021, according to police. (Citizen App)

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A Bronx public safety officer was forced to fire their weapon at a man swinging a knife at them Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 4:45 p.m. when the officer from the Parkchester Department of Public Safety encountered a man in his 30s armed with a knife in front of a Macy’s store, near the corner of Metropolitan and Wood avenues.

The knife-wielding man began swinging the blade at the officer, which is when the officer fired multiple rounds, striking the armed man in the buttocks, authorities said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was arrested with his charges still pending early Friday.

The public safety officer was also taken to the hospital for tinnitus.

