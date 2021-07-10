Prisoner escapes custody in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A prisoner escaped custody in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.

The NYPD received a call around 7:35 a.m. near 1 Halleck St. in Hunts Point.

An NYPD spokesperson told PIX11 News the escapee was not an NYPD prisoner and was believed to have escaped from a Department of Correction barge.

Authorities described the prisoner as a man in his 30s who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds.

The Department of Correction did not immediately return PIX11’s request for comment.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.