Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold at Bronx deli

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Someone lucky bought a winning Powerball ticket from a Bronx deli.

A second-prize ticket from the Wednesday drawing worth $2 million was sold at NY Famous Deli on East 172nd Street, according to the New York Lottery.

With no overall winner, the jackpot will rise to $205 million in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

In October, a Bronx deli sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million. A Mega Millions ticket worth $432 million was recently sold in Midtown Manhattan. The big win was New York’s second jackpot-winning ticket so far this year, after a $96 million prize was won by an Oneida County couple in February.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.