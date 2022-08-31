Investigators look into a possible leg found at a Bronx facility on Aug. 31, 2022. (PIX11)

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A worker found what appeared to be part of a leg at a sewage screening facility in the Bronx on Wednesday morning, police said.

The remains appear to be a leg, possibly from a child, from the knee down, officials said. The Medical Examiner’s Office will make a determination on it.

Officers responded to the Ryawa Avenue facility around 8:30 a.m., police said.

A Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson declined to comment on the find, referring PIX11 to the NYPD.