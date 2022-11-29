Police released an image of a man whose body was found in a Bronx park. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) —- The body of a 60-year-old homeless man was found face down in the water under an overpass at Starlight Park in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The man’s body was found on Nov. 7 when officers responded to a 911 call. EMS workers pronounced the man dead at the scene. His cause of death has not yet been determined. The NYPD has not released the man’s name.

Police shared a photo of the man on Tuesday along with a plea for help. They’ve asked for the public’s help in finding family members of the man. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).