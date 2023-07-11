HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 33-year-old Bronx man died from a head injury last month and authorities suspect foul play, police said Tuesday.

Jermain Jones was found with a cut under his chin inside a building at 1165 Shakespeare Ave. in Highbridge at around 9 p.m. June 22, according to the NYPD. Jones was semi-conscious when he was rushed to the hospital and died a few days later, police said.

The incident has been deemed a homicide, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).